On Memorial Day 1943, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Wellsboro, a Memorial Chapel was dedicated to honor young men and women of the parish serving in the Armed Forces. The “Soldiers and Sailors Chapel” was built in the former Bell Tower Room as a memorial to two young men of the parish who gave their lives in the service to their country during WWII — Lt. Richard Gee, U.S. Air Corps, and Lt. George Catlin, U.S. Army.
St. Paul’s offers a Memorial Mass for those who have made the supreme sacrifice of their lives in service to this country. The Mass will be held at 9 a.m. on Monday, May 30 prior to the ceremonies on The Green and parade.
All are welcome to attend. Time will be given for the names of loved ones to be lifted up. For more information. contact the Rev. Edward K. Erb, rector of St. Paul’s, at rectorstpauls@ptd.net or by calling the parish office at 570-724-4771.
St. Paul’s Church is located on the corner of Charles and Pearl Streets in Wellsboro, across The Green from the Tioga County Courthouse. The Church is handicap accessible.