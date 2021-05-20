The vestry of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church announces that it has called a new rector and engaged an organist/music director for the parish.
Father Greg Hinton retired in December 2019 after more than 24 years of service and Judy Coole, the long-standing organist, retired shortly thereafter. Father David Perkins had served as interim rector for most of 2020, but was unable to continue after December.
The vestry has called the Rev. Edward K. Erb as its new rector, and has engaged Doris M. Merrick as music director and organist.
Father Erb, who was ordained in 1998, is the former rector of Grace Episcopal Church in Honesdale. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in religion, music and archeology from Lycoming College and a Master of Divinity from General Theological Seminary in New York City.
He is an accomplished organist, serving in that capacity and as choirmaster at several churches, and has been active in Scouting, travelling almost annually to the Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico where he has served as chaplain.
Father Erb believes in taking an active part in the community and will likely become known to residents of Wellsboro, even those who are not members of St. Paul’s. He is eagerly awaiting being able to visit the members of the church who have been unable to attend services due to the pandemic. He expects to commence his services at the beginning of June.
He and his wife, Sue, were greatly taken with Wellsboro on their visits, especially since he is an avid outdoorsman, and have already purchased a home outside the borough with room for their two dogs.
Doris M. Merrick has served as both an organist and music director at various churches and a synagogue, is a member of the New Jersey and North Carolina bars, concentrating in trusts, estates and taxation, and a certified public accountant.
She has also taught accounting and taxation at several universities, and has studied conducting and handbell performance at Westminster Choir College in Princeton, N.J. She will be an attorney in the trusts department of C&N Bank. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Hunter College (accounting, magna cum laude); an MBA from New York University (taxation); and a juris doctor from the University of Maryland.
Father Erb’s first Sunday Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on June 6 at St. Paul’s on the Green at the corner of Pearl and Charles streets, with a small reception following in the parish hall.
On Memorial Day, Father Erb will hold a communion service at the church at 9:30 a.m.
The public is invited to attend.