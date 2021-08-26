The faith community of St. Thomas the Apostle welcomes and thanks Father Joseph Mosley for answering God’s call to “come see” (John 1:38-39) and be our pastor.
In a letter to parishioners, Father gave us a little taste of his personal and ministerial background. He was raised in a small community, Mayfield, located close to Scranton. Prior to entering St. Mary’s Seminary, Emmitsburg, Md., Father obtained a degree in biology and completed certification as a physician’s assistant.
Father Mosley explained even though he never got a chance to practice his physician assistant skills, he always felt the call to serve others. That’s why he considered the ministerial priesthood. He was ordained May 2016.
This is father’s first pastorate assignment, having served as an assistant pastor at St. Matthew’s Parish, Stroudsburg and St. Ignatius, Kingston. Father states that he is excited about his new assignment and wants to dive into parish life and meet his new charges.
Please pray for him as he begins this next step in his ministerial life as he is praying for us. The Knights’ Fifth Sunday Rosary to the Blessed Virgin Mary 11 a.m., at St. Thomas, Elkland, will be dedicated to Father Mosley and the needs of our parishioners.
This weekend, the 22nd weekend of ordinary time, our gospel reading reminds us that things that come from within: evil thoughts, unchastity, theft, murder, adultery, greed, malice, deceit, licentiousness, envy, blasphemy, arrogance, and folly are evil. These are the bases of sin that Jesus wants us to tear out of our hearts so that we can worthily receive Him in the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass.
Fall Fest chance auction basket items need to be turned in by Aug. 3. If your basket has food items that can’t be kept till the Fall Fest, let Louise know, so we have a count of the number of baskets we have. Thank you all so much for your generous donation of items.