Pope Francis, in his Christmas message to the world, reminds us that “We often hear it said that the greatest joy in life is the birth of a child. It is something extraordinary and it changes everything ... That is what Christmas is: the birth of Jesus is the ‘newness’ that enables us to be reborn each year and to find, in him, the strength needed to face every trial. Why? Because his birth is for us – for me, for you, for all of us, for everyone ... Yet what do those words – for us – really mean? They mean that God came into the world as a child to make us children of God. What a magnificent gift! Yes, my friends, Christmas is not over. Christ is with us now and forever. Alleluia!”
The Mass schedule for Solemnity of Mary, Mother of God, a special event in the liturgical life of our church: New Year’s Eve, Friday, 7 p.m., St. Thomas the Apostle Church, Elkland and Saturday, 7 p.m., St. Catherine’s, Westfield.
Our sanctuary candles in both churches, indicating the real presence of Jesus in our tabernacles, are burning in loving memory of John Labosky (Westfield), requested by Micky Labosky and at St. Thomas for David Wheaton, requested by Louise Wheaton.
Liturgical teams are reminded to check the revised schedules which are located in the back of both churches for the upcoming weekend Masses.
The regular weekend Mass schedule will be followed for the Epiphany of Our Lord, Saturday, Jan. 1, 7 p.m., St. Catherine’s and 11:30 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 2.
Fully packed baskets were distributed to shut-ins last week. Thank you for your donations.
Through the cooperation of the parish fundraising committee, the Elkland Knights of Columbus and the Mansfield University Athletic Department, we have an almost new Super Bingo machine. Hopefully, we will be able to start up our monthly games soon.
May God continue to bless you in 2022.