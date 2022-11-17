Starting Sunday, Nov. 27, the first Sunday in Advent, the Mass at St. Catherine’s will be at 1 p.m. instead of 7 p.m. The change will last until the second Sunday of Easter, April 15. Please let our out-of-town guests and hunters know about this change. There is a misprint in our Sunday bulletin.
Mass intentions for this weekend, celebrating Our Lord, Jesus Christ, King of the Universe: Saturday, 7 p.m. at St. Catherine’s for Christ Cushing, requested by Michael, Michele and Evan Zinck, and Sunday, 11:30 a.m. at St. Thomas for David Kohut, requested by the Kohut family.
Our sanctuary candles, which burn day and night indicating the presence of the Blessed Sacrament, are lit this week at St. Catherine’s in loving memory of Charles Harris and at St. Thomas for the intentions of our parishioners.
We would like to thank our many Super Bingo fans who showed up for the games last Sunday. Your patronage and enthusiasm are really appreciated.
The Scranton Diocese, in their weekly online news column, mentioned that individuals in the diocese had received a publication called The Pennsylvania Catholic Tribune which contained many political articles. The diocese wants our parishioners to know that this publication is in no way associated with the Scranton Diocese and that they do not share diocesan or parish listings.
Our local Knights were notified that there will be an exemplification of the Fourth Degree on Dec. 3 at the Prince of Peace Parish, 123 West Grace St., Old Forge. Registration is set for noon with the degree to begin at 1 p.m.
November is the month that we remember those souls who are no longer with us. The Church suggests that we take this time to remember these individuals in our daily prayers, to light votive candles in their memory and to make every effort to visit local cemeteries.