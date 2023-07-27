This Sunday’s Gospel reading involves two parables about Heaven. One tells of a man finding a treasure that he hides again, quite by accident in a field and the other describes a merchant as he diligently searches for his lost pearl. Jesus tells us that both of these stories indicate what Heaven is like: Heaven is a surprise and is also something to be sought after.
The reading goes on to describe that the kingdom of Heaven is like a net cast into the sea to collect all kinds of fish which eventually will be sorted, the good fish will be retained, and the bad fish will be thrown away-the righteous will go to Heaven, the bad will suffer the fires of Hell.
To prepare for this Sunday’s liturgy, read: Matthew 13:44-52; Psalm 119); I Kings 3:5, 7-12 and Romans 8:28-30.
Liturgical teams for this weekend: 7 p.m., St. Catherine’s, Westfield, Walter Bialkowski (lector); Mark and Gabrielle Clements (servers) and Mike Zinck (eucharistic minister) and 10:30 a.m., St. Thomas the Apostle, Elkland, Stark Squier (lector) and Tom Socha (eucharistic minister).
Our sanctuary candles, which indicate the true presence of Jesus Christ in the tabernacle, burn at Westfield this week for the intentions of our parishioners and at St. Thomas in loving memory of John and Francis Kohut, requested by family.
All parishioners are invited to attend the recitation of the Rosary, which is devoted to the life of Christ and the Blessed Virgin, Mary, this Sunday, July 30, 10 a.m., as part of the Knight’s Fifth Sunday Rosary national program.
St. Thomas Parish office will be closed July 31 until Aug. 9. In case of emergency, phone St. Peter’s, Wellsboro, at 570-724-3371.