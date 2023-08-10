Even with the vacation season upon us, it is gratifying to find that our attendance over the past few weeks has seen an increase in Sunday mass attendance. When you are on vacation, there are a variety of informational resources such as Google search to help you fulfill your obligation to attend mass by providing mass locations, addresses and times. Be aware that some of the church websites may not be up to date. We suggest doing a drive-by to check actual Mass times.
Be advised that our church secretary, Louise Wheaton, will be back in the office on Thursday, Aug. 10. Those parishioners who have been phoning about dropping off chance auction baskets can phone her beginning Thursday.
Canton Knights of Columbus invite all local Knights to attend their annual Father McGivney memorial celebration at St. Michael’s Church in Canton, beginning with the recitation of the Most Holy Rosary at 9 a.m. and followed by mass, exemplification of the First, Second and Third Degree and social.
Liturgical teams for this weekend: 7 p.m. Saturday, Michele Zinck (Lector), Evan Zinck (Server) and Michael Zinck (Eucharistic Minister) and 10:30 a.m., St. Thomas, Elkland, Stark Squier (Lector) and Valerie Smith (Eucharistic Minister).
Our sanctuary candle burns in loving memory this week for John and Frances Kohut.
Lastly, this Saturday at 9 a.m., some men of St. Thomas Parish are meeting with the men of St. Peter’s to work on correcting some of the landscape features around St. Peter’s Church. Won’t you lend a helping hand?