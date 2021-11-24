Stage Fright will perform selections from The Last Waltz, the famous “farewell” concert given on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25, 1976 by the Canadian-American roots rock group, The Band.
The Last Waltz was presented in the Winterland Ballroom in San Francisco, Calif., and became known as one of the most spectacular events in rock history.
The concert will be at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 26 in the Coolidge Theatre at the Deane Center for the Performing Arts at 104 Main Street in Wellsboro.
The 1976 concert began with “Up On Cripple Creek” and continued with other hits by The Band such as “The Shape I’m In,” “It Makes No Difference,” “Life is A Carnival,” “Weight” and “The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down.”
Invited to perform with them for The Last Waltz were Ronnie Hawkins, Bob Dylan, Muddy Waters, Joni Mitchell, Neil Young, Van Morrison, Eric Clapton, Dr. John, Neil Diamond, Bobby Charles, and Paul Butterfield. Taking part in two spontaneous jam sessions were Ringo Starr, Stephen Stills and Ron Wood.
Stage Fright includes: Joe Callahan of Wellsboro on guitar; Sean Monroe of Horseheads, N.Y. on bass guitar; Mike Watkins of Addison, N.Y. on keyboards, organ, accordion, mandolin and fiddle; and Mike Nickerson on drums and Joe Narde on percussion, both of Corning, N.Y.
Joining them on stage will be singers Karin Knaus of Westfield and Manny Quinones of Corning, N.Y.; singers and guitarists, Molly Cary, Brandon Lusk and Scott Turner, all of Wellsboro, Houston Baker of Mansfield and Pete Thompson of Corning, N.Y.
The audience may reserve a table, bring beverages and snacks.
Children 12 and under are admitted free when accompanied by a paying adult; however seats must be reserved to accommodate them.
For tickets and to reserve a table, call 570-724-6220 or visit www.deanecenter.com. Tickets will also be sold at the door beginning at 6:30 p.m., if available.