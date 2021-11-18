At 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 26 in the Deane Center for the Performing Arts at 104 Main St., Wellsboro, Stage Fright and seven guest musicians will recreate The Last Waltz, the famous farewell concert given on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25, 1976 by the Canadian-American roots rock group The Band.
Presented at the Winterland Ballroom in San Francisco, Calif., the same venue where The Band first debuted in 1968, The Last Waltz would go down as one of the most spectacular events in rock history.
The 1976 concert began with “Up On Cripple Creek” and continued with other hits by The Band such as “The Shape I’m In,” “It Makes No Difference,” “Life is A Carnival,” “Weight” and “The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down.” It ended with them performing “Don’t Do It (Baby, Don’t You Do It).”
Invited to perform with them for The Last Waltz were the musical collaborators and significant influences from every stage of the group’s career, such as Bob Dylan, Muddy Waters, Joni Mitchell, Neil Young, Van Morrison, Eric Clapton, Dr. John, Neil Diamond, Ronnie Hawkins, Bobby Charles, and Paul Butterfield. Taking part in two spontaneous jam sessions were Ringo Starr, Stephen Stills and Ron Wood.
Stage Fright includes: Joe Callahan of Wellsboro on guitar; Sean Monroe of Horseheads, N.Y. on bass guitar; Mike Watkins of Addison, N.Y. on keyboards, organ, accordion, mandolin and fiddle; and from Corning, N.Y., Mike Nickerson on drums and Joe Narde on percussion.
Guest artists are: singers Karin Knaus of Westfield and Manny Quinones of Corning, N.Y.; singer, guitarist and banjoist, Josh Sperrick of Corning, N.Y.; and singers and guitarists, Molly Cary and Brandon Lusk, both of Wellsboro, Houston Baker of Mansfield and Pete Thompson of Corning, N.Y. They will play and sing some of the music by the famous artists that entertained during the Last Waltz concert.
Audience members are encouraged to reserve a table, bring beverages and snacks and sit with family and friends.
Children 12 and under are admitted free when accompanied by a paying adult; however seats must be reserved to accommodate them. For tickets and to reserve a table, call 570-724-6220 or visit www.deanecenter.com.