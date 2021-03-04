This Saturday, March 6 at 7:30 p.m. and this Sunday, March 7 at 2:30 p.m., Hamilton-Gibson Productions is presenting a free staged reading of three 10-minute comedies via Zoom. Each one pokes fun at marriage and the never-ending “battle of the sexes.”
Written by James Thurber (1894-1961) and adapted for dramatic reading by HG’s Larry Biddison, the three comedies are: “A Couple of Hamburgers” (1935), “Mr. Monroe Outwits a Bat” (1929) and “Mr. Preble Gets Rid of His Wife” (1933).
In the first, Mr. and Mrs. Preble argue about where to stop to eat along the road. In the second, Mr. and Mrs. Monroe reveal who wins the award for bravery. And, in the third, Mr. and Mrs. Preble demonstrate that “it ain’t over till it’s over.”
Husband and wife Larry and Barbara Biddison of Wellsboro are the featured performers. “For our Zoomed half-hour staged reading, Barbara and I chose these three not only because they are among our Thurber favorites but also because they lend themselves to dramatic dialogue, allowing listeners to imagine the pictures and actions suggested by the words,” said Larry.
Celebrated for his clever wit, Thurber wrote lots of short stories that were published in The New Yorker magazine from the 1920s to the 1950s. Many of them deal with human relationships.
“Thurber felt that marriage was a mine field—and a field to be mined,” Larry said. “He saw that it was full of humorous possibilities with situations deserving of satirical treatment. It’s common for couples to become annoyed with the little idiosyncrasies of their mates, such as odd food preferences or quirky personal habits.”
Among domestic issues husbands and wives verbally spar over are these: “Why did you mute the TV if you were leaving the room anyway?” “When will you learn to put your dirty clothes in the hamper?” “Please don’t chew with your mouth open.” “You know I don’t like catfish.”
Originally, Larry had adapted these three Thurber short stories into staged readings for Acting Up and Acting Out, Hamilton-Gibson’s readers theatre group, which he and Barbara co-lead.
“Since 2007 we’ve been sharing them in area churches, libraries, senior living facilities and other venues. We have also used them during our regular Acting Up sessions to give others in the group a chance to create their own ‘quarreling couples,’” Larry said.
”As you watch these snarling and grumbling couples from your pandemic-induced confinement, you can better appreciate the wit with which Thurber portrays them,” said Larry.
At the end of the 30-minute performance, the audience will be invited to stay on Zoom to talk with the Biddisons and Director Thomas Putnam about what they saw and heard.
Audience members will find the Zoom information on the HG website at https://www.hamiltongibson.org and Facebook page or can contact the HG office at 570-724-2079 or hamgib@gmail.com.
Those familiar with Zoom can go to https://zoom.us, click on “joint meeting.” On Saturday, enter access code 839 2536 6867 and then the passcode 902173. For the Sunday performance, enter the access code 873 9936 8164 and the passcode 420146.
This is the third in HG’s free series of eight 30-minute staged readings of short plays via Zoom. The series will continue with a different 30-minute short play or grouping of short plays each Saturday and Sunday through April 10 and 11.
Donations are appreciated. To donate, go to the HG website at www.hamiltongibson.org or send a contribution to Hamilton-Gibson, 29 Water St., Wellsboro, PA 16901. Please include “Staged Readings” in the check memo line.