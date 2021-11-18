To boost environmental preservation and strengthen environmental education in the commonwealth, the Wolf Administration is encouraging schools and colleges to apply for the U.S. Department of Education Green Ribbon Schools and the PA Pathways to Green Schools recognition awards.
All public, charter, and private schools, career and technical centers, and educational facilities operated by intermediate units, as well as institutions of higher education are eligible to apply.
Applications must be submitted to the Pennsylvania Department of Education by Jan. 12, 2022.
PDE and the U.S. Department of Education select and announce awardees in the spring of each year.
ED-GRS nominees must show progress in the following areas: reducing environmental impacts, such as waste, water, greenhouse gases, and transportation; improving health and wellness with consideration to air quality, lighting, thermal comfort, school nutrition, and outdoor physical activity; and offering effective environmental and sustainability education that emphasizes hands-on, real-world learning, civic engagement, STEM connections and green career preparation.
Since 2011, the ED-GRS program has nominated schools, districts, and institutions of higher education across the country for their dedication to reducing environmental impact and cost, improving health and wellness of schools, and providing environmental education to students. Nationally, 30 schools, five districts, and five postsecondary institutions were named Green Ribbon Schools in 2021.
For more information, visit the U.S. Department of Education’s website.