The Pennsylvania Department of Education announced that $1.5 million in grant funding was awarded to 15 universities that partner with school districts to expedite the process for students to become a special education teacher.
Awardees include:
- Commonwealth University, $100,000
- Eastern University, $96,741
- East Stroudsburg University, $100,000
- Gannon University, $100,000
- Holy Family University, $99,984
- Kutztown University, $99,510
- Lehigh University, $100,000
- Lincoln University, $99,999
- Millersville University, $100,000
- Moravian University, $99,912
- Slippery Rock University, $100,000
- The Pennsylvania State University, $100,000
- University of Pittsburgh, $99,984
- West Chester University, $99,579
- Widener University, $99,993
In his budget address, Governor Josh Shapiro includes an additional $103.8 million in funding for special education in Pennsylvania. This funding will support school districts as they provide high-quality education services to students with disabilities and special needs.
Through the Accelerated Program for PK-12 Special Education Teacher Certification, grants are awarded to colleges and universities with approved PK-12 special education certification programs to partner with at least one school district, approved private school, career and technical center, charter school, cyber charter school, or intermediate unit to provide individuals who currently hold bachelor’s degrees with summer field experiences, mentoring by experienced special educators during the school year, and deliver a postbaccalaureate program for PK-12 special education teacher certification within 18 months.