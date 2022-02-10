Department of Labor & Industry Secretary Jennifer Berrier announced the department’s plan to distribute more than $3 million in Business-Education Partnership Grant funding to 22 workforce development organizations statewide that work to connect Pennsylvania businesses with school districts and students to better prepare youth to enter into an ever-changing workforce.
The partnerships offer career-related experiences and opportunities for students through soft-skills development, internships, workplace shadowing, and career mentoring, all with the goal of informing more young learners about high-priority occupations and career paths available in the commonwealth.
Among the organizations receiving funding was the Northern Tier Workforce Development Board, serving Bradford, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Tioga, Wyoming counties, which received $150,000. The board plans to continue its successful BEP program and provide career coaches to school districts in the workforce area. Career coaches connect students to local employers and introduce students to careers and pathways available to them. Career education and exploration activities will be provided to students K-12, and businesses will be impacted by connecting with students and educators.