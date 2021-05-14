Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding and Education Executive Deputy Secretary Pam Smith announced that $500,000 from the Pennsylvania Farm Bill has been invested in developing the future workforce for Pennsylvania’s $132.5 billion agriculture industry by funding 57 grants for ag education.
The Wellsboro Area School District was awarded a $25,000 matching grant for a horticulture greenhouse.
The Southern Tioga School District received a $4,165 direct grant for a gardening project.
The Ag and Youth Program of the Pennsylvania Farm Bill funds projects for ag education and workforce development programs, seminars and field trips, agricultural safety training, capital projects, and equipment purchases that work to build a strong future workforce for Pennsylvania’s leading industry by increasing awareness about opportunities to work in agriculture. The legislation for the program was sponsored by Representative Pam Delissio.
The 2021-22 Ag and Youth Program funded 57 projects, 14 for matching reimbursement grant projects of up to $25,000 and 43 for direct non-matching grants of up to $7,500. Projects were funded in 33 Pennsylvania counties.
For more about the PA Farm Bill’s investments in agriculture or the work of the Commission for Agricultural Education Excellence, visit agriculture.pa.gov. Parents looking for an opportunity to expose their kids to agriculture are encouraged to visit agriculture.pa.gov/kidsarethefuture.