In-person and virtual programs are being offered by Hills Creek and Cherry Springs state parks.
Hills Creek
Hills Creek State Park at 111 Spillway Road, Wellsboro, is seven miles northeast of Wellsboro in Charleston Township.
Beginner Fishing Program — Give fishing in Hills Creek Lake a try by joining Park Naturalist Jim Mucci for an introduction to fishing. No fishing license is required. The free two-hour program is being presented in-person in the beach area twice this Saturday, May 15 and twice the following Saturday, May 22. The first session will be from 9-11 a.m. both Saturdays and the second from 1-3 p.m. Participants are encouraged to bring snacks, bottled water, sunscreen and to wear a hat and sunglasses. Due to limited equipment for each session, pre-registration is required. To pre-register or for more information, call 570-724-4246 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays.
Birding at Hills Creek — The last 30-minute virtual program in the free online series “Birding at Hills Creek” is Friday, May 21 from 1-1:30 p.m. It is not only for avid birders but also those getting into birding for the first time. Register at https://events.dcnr.pa.gov/ under Hills Creek State Park to receive a link to the program. For best viewing, use a desktop computer or larger tablet. For more information, call 570-724-3061 or email redkin@pa.gov.
Cherry Springs
Cherry Springs State Park at 4639 Cherry Springs Road, Coudersport, is between Galeton and Coudersport. Anyone may observe the night sky at Cherry Springs on his or her own. All visitors should arrive before dark. Search for the Clear Sky Chart online for 48-hour forecasts about viewing conditions.
Know Before You Go — The free virtual program is noon to 12:30 p.m. on five different dates: May 27, June 3, June 9, June 30 and July 6. This program is designed to help first-time and novice stargazers who are planning to visit the park. Also highlighted will be Cherry Springs State Park with information about why it is one of the best places to go for stargazing and what program registrants need to know to make the most of their visit.
How to Choose and Use A Telescope — Being offered online from 12:30-1 p.m. on Thursday, May 27 will be a 30-minute virtual program on How to Choose and Use A Telescope. During this brief program, participants will learn the basic fundamentals of using telescopes and common missteps. There will be time for questions.
Around the World in 80 Minutes — This small group, private in-person, telescope tour of the night sky is being offered by North Star Outdoor Guides from 9:15-10:45 p.m. on five dates: May 28, 29 and 30 and June 4 and 5. The maximum number of people who can participate per program is 16. In the event of rain, thunder or overcast skies, programs may be canceled. Fee: $20 per person for adults and children six and older. Children five and under are free
Nightscapes Photography Workshop — The first 10 people who preregister and prepay will be accepted for the two and a half-hour workshop by Curt Weinhold at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 5 at the park. Bring your own DSLR camera and lenses. View samples of Weinhold’s work at http://pbase.com/cwphoto. Fee: $60.
Free Stargazing Highlights in 2021 — During the virtual program “from 12:30-1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 9, find out about a partial solar eclipse that will occur on June 10, about meteor showers and other night sky events with tips on how to view them. A Q&A session will follow.
To register to receive a link to the free virtual programs, visit https://events.dcnr.pa.gov/cherry_springs_state_park. If there is a problem with registering online or for information, call 814-435-1037 or email tmorey@pa.gov.