In-person and virtual programs are being offered at Hills Creek and Leonard Harrison state parks.
Hills Creek
Hills Creek State Park at 111 Spillway Road, Wellsboro, is in Charleston Township.
The free one-hour in-person program “Timber Rattlesnakes in Pennsylvania” is this Friday, June 11 at 8:30 p.m. in the park’s Nature Center Amphitheater. Through photos, videos, artifacts and demonstrations, Park Naturalist Jim Mucci will tell the story of Pennsylvania’s timber rattlesnake and its role in the environment. Explore the biology, management and myths surrounding this state’s largest venomous snake. Registration is not required.
This Saturday, June 12 at 8:30 p.m. will be a free one-hour in-person program on the “Bears of Pennsylvania” at the Hills Creek State Park Nature Center Amphitheater. How well are black bears doing in Pennsylvania? From the largest average weights, earlier breeding age to larger average litter sizes this state’s black bears exceed those found anywhere else. Find out why from Park Naturalist Jim Mucci. Photos, skulls and video are part of the program. Registration is not required.
Park Naturalist Jim Mucci will give a free one-hour in-person program on the “World of the Beaver” this Sunday, June 13 at 8:30 p.m. at the Hills Creek State Park Nature Center Amphitheater. Through photos, skulls, hides and demonstrations, learn the history, biology, and management of this unique rodent and how it changes its environment. Find out where to see beavers. Registration is not required.
On Saturday, June 19, between 12:01 a.m. and 8 p.m., the free Family Fishing Tournament will be at Hills Creek Lake in the park. Registration is required. To register, call the park office. There is no entry fee.
Weigh-ins will be at the beach area from noon-1 p.m. and from 7-8 p.m. The weigh-in times are subject to change and registrants will be notified if any time changes are made.
Medallions will be presented to the winners immediately following the second weigh-in for largest perch, largest bluegill, largest bass, largest crappie and largest stringer of game fish by weight. A one-ounce bonus will be awarded for game fish that are caught and released.
For more information, call 570-724-4246 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
Leonard Harrison
Park Naturalist Bob Edkin is offering free in-person and virtual programs at Leonard Harrison State Park at 4797 PA-660, Wellsboro.
“Wednesdays with Canyon Wildlife” is a reoccurring series of free 30-minute virtual programs that will take place from noon to 12:30 p.m. on June 23, July 7 and 21, Aug. 4 and Sept. 1. Each program will feature information about an animal that calls the Pennsylvania Grand Canyon home, such as bald eagles, river otters, hellbenders and rattlesnakes. Join Park Naturalist Bob Edkin to explore the population level, life cycle, and other interesting facts about each featured animal that can be found in the Pine Creek Gorge. To receive a link to this program, register at https://events.dcnr.pa.gov/leonard_harrison_state_park#.YLuHJflKi70.
On Thursday, June 24 from 5:30-6 p.m. will be the free 30-minute virtual program “Trout Fishing in Warm Water.” As the dog days of summer quickly approach, water temperatures can also warm. Join Park Naturalist Bob Edkin for this virtual program to learn how water temperatures affect wild trout in this region, and how anglers can change their fishing habits to protect this special resource. To receive a link to this program, register at https://events.dcnr.pa.gov/leonard_harrison_state_park#.YLuHJflKi70.
On Saturday, June 26, from 10-11 a.m. is the free, in-person “Tree Identification Walk.” Meet at the Leonard Harrison State Park office to go on a short, leisurely half mile walk around the park while learning how to identify common trees by their leaves and bark. Wear sturdy footwear. Registration is not required.
On Saturday, July 10 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Park Naturalist Bob Edkin is hosting the free, in-person “Introduction to Fly Fishing” for those interested in learning more about this sport. “Fly fishing can seem daunting to a beginner, but it isn’t that complicated,” said Edkin. During the program, he will teach fly-fishing basics, including selecting a rod and tackle and the types of flies to use, along with a brief introduction to casting. The program will be at the Schloder Pavilion behind the park office. Spots are limited so register at https://events.dcnr.pa.gov/leonard_harrison_state_park#.YLuHJflKi70.
If there is a problem with registering online or for more information, call 570-724-3061 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays, 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays and 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays or email redkin@pa.gov.