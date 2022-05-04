On Friday, May 13, at 2:30 p.m., take a stroll around Little Pine State Park with the naturalist on a “Wildflower Walk” to see the different wildflowers coming out during spring. Participants should meet at the amphitheater.
The same day at 5 p.m., Hyner Run State Park will host a “Wildflower Walk.” Participants should meet at the amphitheater by the pool.
All children must be accompanied by an adult to participate in either program.
The programs may be modified or cancelled in the event of severe weather or new CDC guidelines.