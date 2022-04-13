The Pennsylvania State Police in collaboration with the Pennsylvania National Guard and American Legion are seeking applicants for its annual youth camp. The “Elmer Hafer-American Legion-State Police-National Guard Youth Camp” will be held June 5-11 at Messiah University in Mechanicsburg, Cumberland County.
The six-day summer leadership camp is designed for teens ages 15 to 17 interested in pursuing a career in law enforcement or the military. The camp established in 1970 and formerly known as State Police Youth Week, works to improve the relationship between Pennsylvania’s youth and the law enforcement community. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the camp did not occur the past two years, and this year’s camp will mark the 50th camp held since its inception.
“I encourage young Pennsylvanians interested in pursuing a career in law enforcement or the military to take advantage of this great opportunity,” said PSP Colonel Robert Evanchick. “The camp will teach skills and lessons that will last a lifetime.”
The week-long camp is staffed by members of the PSP, the guard and the Legion. During the camp, cadets work on team-building exercises, physical fitness training, classroom activities involving police and military careers, and a marksmanship course. Cadets will also visit the PSP Academy in Hershey and Fort Indiantown Gap National Guard Training Center in Lebanon County. In addition, the camp offers three $1,000 scholarship awards at the conclusion of the week.
“The American Legion is proud to partner with the State Police and Army National Guard to host this year’s camp,” said American Legion representative Larry Maggi. “We welcome interested youth from across Pennsylvania to apply and join us for an exciting week.”
Boys and girls interested in applying for the camp must be between the ages of 15 and 17 prior to entering the camp and not reach the age of 18 during the camp. Cadets who have previously attended the camp are not eligible to apply again. Applicants are expected to have a good academic record, be physically fit and be in good health. Teens attend the camp at no cost, as their local American Legion post sponsors their attendance.
Furthermore, regional camp cadet programs are also hosted by state police personnel. The week-long camp cadet programs are for boys and girls ages 11-15. To inquire about the availability of a camp cadet near you, contact your local troop community services officer.
For more information on the program and to view application information, visit pa-legion.com.