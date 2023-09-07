The Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center will host local artists Steve and Rita Bower for a Main Gallery exhibit “Finding the Right Word.” This exhibit will include new acrylic paintings, monoprints, clay sculptures, altered books, drawings and mixed media pieces from the couple.
The couple said, “We have new pieces of art that tell something about our inner journey in expressing ourselves. The mediums speak to us in voices that lead us to the new destinations. We hope to share these ‘travels’ with friends and family.”
The exhibit will open on Saturday, Sept. 9 with a reception from 2-4 p.m. The reception is free and open to the public, and light refreshments will be provided.
Steve and Rita Bower both attended Mansfield University earning B.S. and master’s degrees in art education.
Rita Bower taught art for 35 years in the Southern Tioga School District. She uses a variety of art mediums and techniques to express herself in her art-making. She draws inspiration from traveling, study, sharing ideas and the connectedness of these in everyday living. Rita participates in juried, group and individual shows, as well as teaching student and adult art classes.
Both Rita and Steve are now retired from teaching and have continued to create and exhibit their artwork professionally. Steve worked in different school districts, including Southern Tioga. From 2001 to 2008, Steve also served as an adjunct professor at Mansfield University teaching drawing and water base media.
Steve worked successfully as a professional artist for 15 years, exhibiting his paintings in the American Watercolor Society as well as numerous national and regional exhibitions. In recent years, Steve turned his attention to creating ceramic and steel sculptures and acrylic paintings. Steve considers his career to be a long and consistent pursuit of excellence and the drive to explore and take risks.
This display is appropriate for all ages, and there will be a scavenger hunt activity for children. The Gmeiner is located at 134 Main St., Wellsboro, behind the Green Free Library. It is open from noon-6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and admission is free.