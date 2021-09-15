Those attending the one-day Waste Management STPR Regional car rally this Saturday, Sept. 18 will be able to view rally action from four different vantage points, including the jump at the original spectator area and another jump at one of the newer spectator areas on Waste Management Inc. property in Antrim near Wellsboro.
The parc exposé on The Green in downtown Wellsboro will be from 10:30 a.m. until the cars are flagged away in one-miniute intervals beginning at 12:01 p.m. The teams and their cars must be at The Green no later than 11 a.m.
The Waste Management STPR Regional point scores will count towards the American Rally Association East Regional Championship.
Being used for this Saturday’s regional rally will be the Waste Management Inc. spectator areas built for the 2019 Waste Management Susquehannock Trail Performance Rally.
The four spectator areas are the grassy knoll, inside loop, pit mound and the jump. From each one, spectators can see and hear the competing rallyists six times as they travel the course. Portable bathrooms will be located in each spectator area and the food vendor is accessible.
The Grassy Knoll Spectator Area offers space for spectators to park and put up canopies and lawn chairs. It’s especially thrilling at night when spectators can see rally car headlights punctuating the dark sky. Spectators can come and go from this spectator spot.
The Inside Loop Spectator Area is a great place to see rally action. It is perfect for photographers who want to get closer to the cars running the course. There is space for parking, canopies and lawn chairs. Once spectators set up in this area, they will not be able to leave until the rally ends at approximately 8:30 p.m.
Spectators can get in and out of the Pit Mound Spectator Area during the rally.
Those who have attended STPR in previous years will be familiar with the Jump Spectator Area. This is where all of the jump photos have been taken in the past.
The Waste Management Service Area is located between the ticket booth and all spectator areas. Spectators may visit the service area to see rally cars, competitors and crews.
Parking for spectators is free. Tickets for admission may be purchased at the spectator area gate. Admission is $5. Children under 12 and active military personnel with identification are admitted free. Fans can go to any spectator area they choose.
The national STPR rally was not held in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions and this year was cancelled when the state permit was not received by Aug. 5. The national rally was to be held on Sept. 17 and 18.
Through the state permit system, STPR has been denied the use of more and more forestry roads for rally cars and spectators to the point where it became more difficult to run the national rally at all. State and local politicians and officials have joined forces to find out why this has been happening to allow STPR to again compete in the national rally series in 2022.
For more information, visit www.stpr.org.