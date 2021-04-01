At 6:30 p.m., this coming Tuesday, April 6, Trout Unlimited Tiadaghton Chapter #688 based in Wellsboro is meeting via Zoom. Officers, members and the public are invited to attend.
This Zoom meeting will open with President Jere White demonstrating how to tie a wiggly, articulated Pat’s nymph. Derived from the fly tying desk of Pat Proffit, the legendary fly tier of Sevier County, Tennessee, this nymph has a true Smoky Mountain pedigree.
During the April 6 meeting, Tyler Upham, Tioga County Conservation District watershed specialist, will share information about the Blue Run Streambank Stabilization and Fish Habitat Improvement Project. With Upham’s assistance, the Tiadaghton Chapter was awarded a $5,000 Coldwater Heritage Partnership grant last week.
Blue Run is a tributary of Long Run, a watershed that the chapter has a vested interest in improving. The grant funds will be used to perform a chop and drop project along a 1.6-mile Patterson Lumber Company parcel of land that borders Blue Run. Trees will be strategically placed to protect the streambank, to pinch flows and improve fish habitat.
“Fish love to hide in complex woody habitat, like fallen trees,” said Upham. “Projects in a smaller tributary like this benefit the whole watershed.”
Jake Tomlinson, manager of Trout Unlimited’s PA Coldwater Habitat Program, will then give an update on plans for the Long Run Watershed. The TU chapter’s goal is to ensure the watershed is classified as Class A Wild Trout Waters by the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission. Those are waters that support a population of naturally-produced trout of sufficient size and abundance for a long-term and rewarding sport fishery.
For information on how to join the April 6 Zoom meeting, contact President Jere White by calling 570-662-2167 or emailing whitesgordonsetters@gmail.com.