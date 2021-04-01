Wellsboro, PA (16901)

Today

Mostly cloudy with snow showers during the evening. Low around 20F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with snow showers during the evening. Low around 20F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.