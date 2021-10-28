At 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 12, Alasdair Fraser on fiddle and Natalie Haas on cello will perform in the Coolidge Theatre at the Deane Center for the Performing Arts at 104 Main St., Wellsboro.
This is the second concert in the Wellsboro Community Concert Association’s 2021-2022 season.
The musical partnership between Fraser, long regarded as Scotland’s premier fiddle ambassador, and the talented Californian cellist Haas includes dazzling teamwork, driving rhythms and a shared passion for improvising on the melody and the groove of Scottish tunes. Through their work, they have helped reconstruct and revive the Scottish tradition of playing dance music on violin and cello and returned the cello to its historical role as the rhythmic heart of Scottish dance music.
Fraser and Haas have toured internationally for more than 20 years and releasing six critically acclaimed and award winning albums along the way.
The duo is currently on tour in the United States. Fraser and Haas held the release concert for their sixth studio album “Syzygy” on Oct. 16 in Nevada. It features 15 brand new tracks.
“Syzygy means the joining of any two entities without losing the individual characteristics of either one,” said Fraser. “The word kept calling to us as a way to describe what we strive for in our fiddle and cello duo of over 20 years,” he said.
“This, our sixth album together, marks a culminating point on our musical journey. The compositions are original, shared equally, and enable us to celebrate our contrasting backgrounds, experiences and world views while engaging in a dance-like celebration of two instruments in deep and playful conversation,” said Fraser.
There is still time for adults to buy a Wellsboro Community Concert Association 2021-2022 season ticket. A season pass admits one adult and accompanying children, 12 and under, to each of the five remaining WCCA concerts. A separate season pass is available for older students.
Individual tickets for a concert can be purchased in advance. To purchase tickets at the door, arrive at the Deane Center at 7:15 p.m. the night of the concert.
To reserve tables or for season or individual tickets, call 570-724-6220 or visit www.wellsborocca.org.