When the call went out for help at the Mansfield Area Food Pantry, Strohecker Vision Care stepped up. It’s part of a new initiative created by the food pantry to connect with area businesses and meet the need for volunteers.
Strohecker Vision Care selected June 9 as their first day to volunteer at the Mansfield Area Food Pantry. They are closing their business that afternoon, and employees will work alongside the regular volunteers to ensure that every car leaves full of much-needed groceries.
To participate in the “Business Volunteer” program, a business is asked to select one or more “Truck Tuesdays” and/or “Disbursement Wednesdays” in which they would like employees to participate.
On Tuesdays, the day before a food pantry disbursement, volunteers work from 9 a.m. until noon unloading trucks and storing food. On the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month, volunteers work from approximately 10:30 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. packing boxes and staging the food in the morning, then putting food in cars and re-stocking the staging areas.
Clean up is quick when the work is done; everyone leaves feeling great because they’ve directly helped their neighbors. It’s a great team-building opportunity as well as a way to really make a difference for folks in the community.
If you’d like more information about how your business can participate, or other ways to support the Mansfield Area Food Pantry, contact Deb Bastian at 570-662-2955 or email at dtbastian@yahoo.com.