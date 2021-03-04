This month, the “Pride of the Lions” nominations at New Covenant Academy in Mansfield went to students who are growing in their relationship with God.
• Pre-K thru 4th grade: Anna Owlett, fourth grade – Anna saw a lonely child at recess and invited her to play. Anna encouraged this child as they spent time together. Anna is always smiling – from the inside out.
• Grades 5-8: Luke Chakraborty, sixth grade – Luke has grown in maturity and boldness in prayer. He applies the word of God and is sensitive to the needs of others. He walks in love and humility, putting others first.
• Grades 9-12: Jeremiah Fenn, sophomore – “J.C.” has shown great maturity this year, a sign that he is growing in his relationship with God. He participates in chapel with a willing spirit and offers thoughtful answers. He exemplifies the Scripture teaching to “be diligent to present yourself approved to God.” (II Timothy 2:15)