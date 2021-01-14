Students, elementary school through college, are invited to participate in the free Junior Composer Program and Competition being offered by the Endless Mountain Music Festival based in Wellsboro and the Science & Discovery Center of Corning, N.Y.
“Students do not need to apply to participate,” said Cindy Long, EMMF executive director. “To learn more about this program and competition, they should go to our website and look at the PowerPoint program.”
The PowerPoint presentation can be found at www.endlessmountain.net. Included is contact information for Mark Warner, EMMF board member, and Bruce McLaren, an SDC educator. McLaren, Warner and Samara Gromer, an Elmira City School District educator, will help students to use scoring technology to complete their musical compositions.
Information about the free Junior Composer Program and the competition has also been emailed to music teachers in the following school districts: Wellsboro Area, Northern Tioga and Southern Tioga in Tioga County; Coudersport Area and Galeton Area in Potter County; Corning-Painted Post Area in Corning, N.Y. and the Elmira City in Elmira, N.Y.
The program combines STEM elements, including science, technology, engineering and math, with music and technology to guide students in scoring their own inspired compositions.
On the EMMF website are master classes given by eight Hollywood film and television composers who work in Los Angeles and will perform world premieres of their work during this year’s Endless Mountain Music Festival. These composers will select the winners of the composing contest.
By Saturday, May 1, each Junior Composer Program participant must email a pre-recorded video he or she has created to info@endlessmountain.net. The video cannot be any longer than three minutes 30 seconds to four minutes and must include the student’s name, age, location, year in school, a brief bio that is concise and informational and explains the story behind the music, and the student’s scored composition.
The composition must be inspired by one of five topics: essential workers, immigrants, civil rights, Hollywood, or the town where the student lives.
The Hollywood composers from Los Angeles, Calif. will select the winning entries in the elementary, middle school/junior high school, high school and college category. The winning junior composers, along with their families, will be invited to attend the Saturday, July 17 EMMF concert at the Corning Museum of Glass and meet the Hollywood composers. The winning entries will be posted on the EMMF and the SDC websites.