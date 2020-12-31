Today

A mix of clouds and sun. High 31F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 18F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

A mix of clouds and sun in the morning will give way to cloudy skies and freezing rain during the afternoon. Some icing possible. High 33F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%.