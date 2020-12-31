Dec. 7, 1941 was a day that would live in infamy. The Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor in a surprise attack that launched the United States into World War II.
Seventy-nine years later, students in Sean Callahan’s third grade class at Don Gill in Wellsboro took part in a live virtual field trip to the site to honor the memory and learn more about what happened on that fateful day.
In conjunction with the National World War II Museum in New Orleans, the class was able to go directly to Pearl Harbor, visit the USS Arizona Memorial, listen to actual survivors recount their tales from that day, and ask questions of the park ranger on site. Students were engaged with live interviews, photographs and actual movie footage from that day.
Previously, his classes have visited the Auschwitz Concentration Camp in Poland and listened to Holocaust survivor Marthe Cohn. He has also worked with the museum to provide his students with information and lessons on the Battle of the Bulge.
Callahan’s interest in World War II started with his grandfather, Harold C. Berguson, of Arnot.
“My grandfather would tell me stories when I was a young boy, and I’d always listen. We talked for hours on his porch or in the woods, or while we were driving, and I just couldn’t get enough. My grandfather Harold, and his brothers Walter and John were all in the war and anytime any of them spoke, I made sure I listened,” said Callahan.
Harold Berguson was an infantryman in the European Theater against the Germans. Walter was in both Africa and Europe as a tank driver for George Patton, and John was an aviation tail gunner in the Pacific Operation. There were many oral history stories told by the three men, but Callahan recounts certain ones that stood out.
Foremost in his memory, Callahan’s grandfather Harold was missing in action for more than a month in the Battle of Elsenborn Ridge during the Battle of the Bulge.
”My grandmother didn’t know whether he was dead or alive. The Germans had split the Allied lines and the U.S. troops were scattered all over the place. It snowed really hard, trees were exploding overhead from the shells, and the U.S. troops were not dressed for the harsh weather. My grandfather found a barn to spend the night in, and when he woke up, there were three German soldiers camped out in the barn as well. Luckily, my grandfather survived.”
Another story was published in the Stars and Stripes Newsletter, a paper for soldiers.
”My Uncle John was a tail gunner on a K-37 called ‘The City of Osceola.’ One day on a bombing mission they were hit and the pilot was immediately decapitated. The co-pilot was badly injured, but was able to get them over the island of Iwo Jima,” he said. “The plane was a mess, so they all had to bail out. When John landed, he came down on some fuel barrels and hurt his back. The plane barely missed a U.S. base and ended in a fiery crash into the Pacific Ocean. The incident became known as ‘The Ghost Plane Over Iwo Jima.’ The story spread all over. My grandfather and his brother Walt were in different places in the war at the time, but both read the article and had no idea that their brother John was in that plane.”
Callahan said his students are engaged and highly interested in these topics, and they often lead to very thoughtful conversations and questions.
“Whenever I can, I try to relate and retell these kinds of things,” he said. “History and the past is there to learn from, and we do so whenever we get the chance.”