On Dec. 20, 2021, the students in fifth through eighth grades at Rock L. Butler Middle School in Wellsboro participated in an event sponsored by the STING Committee called Stall Day.
Stall Day is where students bring in loose change, especially pennies, to give to their teachers to try to” stall” class for as long as possible in hopes of not having class that day at all. And boy did they ever!
Each grade level voted on the charity their donation would go to. Below is the total amount raised by each class and the beneficiary charity:
- Fifth grade raised $543.04 forAnimal Care Sanctuary.
- Sixth grade raised $529.50 and will donate to Callie Cares.
- Seventh grade raised $603.36 and will split their donation to Wellsboro Food Pantry and the Tioga County Homeless Initiative.
- Eighth grade raised $431.92 and will donate to the Humble Bumble Project.
The total amount raised was $2,107.82.
The STING Committee gives special thanks to all of the students and their parents for the generous donations. The students went above and beyond and the faculty, staff and administration are so proud of them.
They would also like to thank the office staff: Mrs. Hagy, Mrs. Gastrock, Mrs. Weimer and Santa Claus, for rolling all of the change.
Finally, the committee thanks C&N Bank and Emily Davenport, Lisa Mann, Marley Burrous, Morgan Florio, Paige Weiss and MaryAnn Clark for the coin wrappers, weighing all of the rolled coins, and giving a final amount.