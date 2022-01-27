Students at Wellsboro Area School District recently participated in a cooperative project for those in local hospitals.

Art students from Don Gill Elementary, Rock L. Butler Middle and the high school recently created posters to decorate the walls of both UPMC Wellsboro and UPMC Cole (Coudersport) campuses.

Led by art teachers Sarah Wagman (elementary), Heather Ladd (middle) and Laura Kozuhowski (high school), students learned more about healthcare and the inner workings of the facilities. They discovered the numerous types of healthcare workers who are involved with caring for patients showed their appreciation in the final work.

“They are working really hard to stop COVID-19,” said sixth grader Jenna Sweet. “They are making new cures to stop covid. They need to be recognized from the things they do to help stop COVID-19.”

“I feel it is important to do this because we need to show how appreciative we are for what they are doing for the community,” said Reese Regina, seventh grade.

“I think the hospital staff needs a little encouragement, spring in their step, and something to lighten the mood,” wrote Luna Moyer, sixth grader. “Hospital staff work tirelessly everyday and might not have very much time for enjoyment and pleasure, so we bring it to them with our artwork. We incorporate courage, pride, pleasure and faith into our artwork because it is what they see when we look at them.”

“We think these posters are important because we have a way to show our gratitude to all of the hospital workers, and show our appreciation towards them. We also enjoyed the work and creativeness we put into them. They brought out our appreciation for the hospital workers struggling right now. Thank you for everything,” wrote fifth graders Kierra Kline and Paityn Biery.

“They do so much so I think that the posters are important because we can show that we appreciate them and even though it is just a poster, it shows that they mean a lot. The posters will hopefully make them feel special and that what they do is spectacular and very important. “We think you are amazing and you risk your lives just to keep us safe. Thank you, all health care workers,” said Kya Lawton, fifth grade.

“It is important because they need to know how much they do for us,” said Emaleigh Hamblin, fifth grade.

The student’s art will be on display in the main lobby and various windows in each medical facility to show staff that, during these trying times, their work does not go unnoticed.