This Saturday, April 16 at 7 p.m. the five-member band Sugar Mountain will take the stage at the Deane Center for the Performing Arts at 104 Main Street in Wellsboro to celebrate the genius of Neil Young by performing his songs “The way you heard them the first time.”
Reserve a table or individual seats for this concert, bring snacks and beverages to see Sugar Mountain bring to life the Neil Young concert experience.
This band is sure to excite the most ardent of fans and the casual listener as they perform some of Young’s best-known tunes, hits and deep cuts, such as “Sugar Mountain,” “Rockin’ in the Free World,” “Cinnamon Girl,” “Cowgirl in the Sand,” “Down by the River” and “Heart of Gold.”
The band includes lead vocalist John Hathaway who plays the electric guitar and harmonica and harmony vocalists Tom Delaney on pedal steel and acoustic and electric guitars, Luke Liddy on keyboards, and Walter Super on bass guitar. John Torhan plays drums and percussion.
Sugar Mountain faithfully replicates the tunes Young has made famous during his 56-year career from country rock sounds with Buffalo Springfield and supergroup Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young to garage band Crazy Horse and as a genre-bending solo artist — everything from folk, country, electronic and hard rock to rockabilly.
Young, a Canadian-American singer, musician and songwriter, has received Grammy and Juno Awards. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inducted him twice: in 1995 as a solo artist and in 1997 as a member of Buffalo Springfield. In 2000, Rolling Stone named Young No. 34 on their list of the 100 greatest musical artists. According to Acclaimed Music, he is the seventh most celebrated artist in popular music history. His guitar work, deeply personal lyrics and signature high tenor singing voice define his long career. Twenty-one of his albums and singles have been certified Gold and Platinum.
For tickets and to reserve a table or seating, call 570-724-6220. Tickets can also be purchased at https://www.ticketleap.com.