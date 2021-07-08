Open the door to your child’s faith and creativity this summer with a five-day performing arts workshop at First Baptist Church, July 26-30, in Wellsboro.
With the help of trained drama instructors, young people ages 8-15 will explore acting, singing and dance in an encouraging, Christian environment.
“We are following government health guidelines to protect all the kids,” said Rodney Coe of Family Life. “That’s our number one priority – that kids can have a great time and learn more about theater in a safe, positive place.”
This year, the workshop will culminate with a performance called “Back to the Beginning,” a mini-musical production of the story of creation.
“It’s incredible to watch their creativity soar as they develop characters and participate in the whole process,” Coe said.
Sessions are 8:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, with a musical performance given for friends and family on the final day of class.
Registration is $99/student and $85 for each additional sibling. Call 800-927-9083 or register at www.fln.org/events. A limit of 36 students, ages 8-15, will be accepted. First Baptist Church is located at 25 Central Ave., Wellsboro.