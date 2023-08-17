At 6 p.m. this Friday, Aug. 18, the free outdoor summer concert series will feature Sweats on the outdoor stage of the Deane Center for the Performing Arts building at 104 Main St., Wellsboro. Donations are always appreciated.
This concert will be moved into the Coolidge Theatre if it rains.
The members of Sweats write, play and record original rock and roll in New York’s Finger Lakes, keeping this genre alive in the era of digital music. They sing with voice, not auto-tune. They play rhythms, not algorithms.
In 2022, the band released their sophomore album, “I End Where You Begin.” The album was recorded and mastered by Mike Caporizzo on a Neve console at Pyramid Studio in Ithaca, N.Y.
Summer 2023 has been a banner season for the group, including Travis Durfee (vocals, guitar), JM Sincock (drums), Rob Kurcoba (bass), Tony DeLuca (keys) and Nick D’Aloisio (guitar).
The album debuted as the band expanded its live shows at theaters and festivals in New York and Pennsylvania and opened for national touring groups.
“Whiskey Thursday,” the first single, is built on Sincock’s propulsive drums and Kurcoba’s throbbing bass line that hold steady as D’Aloisio pushes woozy guitars over Delcua’s dizzy synths.
The second single, “Lose My Mind,” explore the thoughts that find enemies in a nation that feels on the brink of a deeper struggle between reality and illusion. The track grows from the pulsating bass and drums to the cataclysmic splash of guitar, voice and synth.
The last track, “Nicks,” is a meditation on love and loss filtered through the barroom haze of craft brews and jukebox tunes.
Founded in 2016 by Rob Kurcoba and Travis Durfee, Sweats was soon garnering local love for its energetic live shows and early demos.
Their first full-length album “Caught in Wave” (2020) was well received by critics. After the 2020 global pandemic, it appeared to Sweats that not everything should go back to the way it was.
The group revisited the grind and crafted another batch of tunes released in “I End Where You Begin.”
Central Avenue will be closed to traffic between Main Street and the Warehouse Theatre from 6 to 8 p.m.
The last two free concerts in the outdoor summer series on Fridays at 6 p.m. are Houston Baker on Aug. 25 and Joe Stanky & The Cadets on Sept. 1
For more information, call 570-724-6220.