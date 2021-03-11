For the latest information about everything maple, register now for the free Sweet Happenings on Maple Weekend Virtual Program at events.dcnr.pa.gov under Hills Creek State Park and get the Microsoft Teams link to the program.
Sharing information and answering questions during this online program will be Potter-Tioga Maple Producers Association members Terri Patterson of Patterson Farms in Westfield, Dale Miller of Miller’s Purely Maple in Charleston Township, Larry Hamilton of Hamilton’s Maple Products in Ulysses, Jen Butler of Butler Family Maple in Tioga and Joey VanDergrift of the Grand Canyon FFA. Other producers may join in.
Hear how the season is going and what to expect when visiting one or more of the 22 producers on Maple Weekend, Saturday and Sunday, March 20 and 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
If the sap run is good, there will be a wide variety of maple products available from maple syrup to maple lollipops, candy, cotton candy, mustard, barbecue sauce, sundaes, sausages, hot dogs, lemonade, peanut butter topping, maple desserts, mulled maple tea and even maple dog treats.
Although listed on the Maple Weekend brochure, Hills Creek State Park will not be hosting visitors for Maple Weekend this year. No in-person programs can be held in any state park through March 31 due to COVID-19. Hills Creek State Park is open for those who want to go on a self-guided hike or run on park trails, or fish on Hills Creek Lake.
Visit www.pamaple.com for details about Maple Weekend.
For more information about the March 17 online program, call Tim Morey at 570-724-8561 or email tmorey@pa.gov.