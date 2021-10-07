Hamilton-Gibson’s production of the comedy “Sylvia” by playwright A. R. Gurney opens with performances at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8 and 9 and at 2:30 p.m. Oct. 10 in the Warehouse Theatre at 3 Central Ave., Wellsboro. The last two performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15 and 16.
The subject of this show is Sylvia, a dog; the couple who adopts her, and the comedy that ensues.
Herb Johnson of Wellsboro plays Greg, a middle-aged, restless, empty nester. Lexa VanDusen of Westfield is Sylvia, an exuberant, lab/poodle mix looking for a new home. When they meet, it is love at first sight.
Catherine Mulcahey of Wellsboro is Greg’s wife Kate, and is less than thrilled by the clever and coquettish canine.
Gary Siegfried of Knoxville is Tom, a dog owner. Cody Losinger of Wellsboro plays Phyllis, a longtime friend, and Leslie, Kate’s therapist.
“While the show is funny, it does hit on the importance of life,” Losinger said. “It focuses on what we are possibly missing and how we can learn to control or fix the problems that we face.”
The play is directed by Titus Himmelberger. The play is appropriate for adults and children age 13 and older.
No tickets will be sold at the door. Order tickets in advance at hgp.booktix.com or by calling 570-724-2079.
For more information, call 570-724-2079 or email hamgib@gmail.com.