People who have dogs and even those who don’t are enjoying Hamilton-Gibson’s performances of the comedy “Sylvia” which is directed by Titus Himmelberger.
The last two shows are at 7:30 p.m. this Friday and Saturday, Oct. 15 and 16 in the Warehouse Theatre at 3 Central Ave., Wellsboro.
“The show is hilarious,” said Mel Stafford, who saw the opening night performance on Friday, Oct. 8. “I laughed the whole time. It was funny and really good. Adults will really like it. Some of the language and situations are not appropriate for children. It’s about the relationship between a man, his wife and the dog that comes into their lives.”
“Barbara and I saw the show Oct. 8,” said Larry Biddison, a member of Hamilton-Gibson’s board of directors. “I especially like the way Lexa VanDusen portrays Sylvia, the dog, and how Herb Johnson who plays Greg, the husband interacts with her. The play calls for the dog to converse with her master and, as those of us who have had dogs know, dogs do speak — with their eyes, their tails, and their whole bodies. But if dogs could talk like a human being, the words would be pretty much what Sylvia says to Greg. They have real conversations.”
“The story is easy to follow,” Barbara said. “A man finds a stray dog in the dog park and brings it home. He’s ready to have the vet check the dog, to adopt her, and to make her his constant companion. The audience soon learns that Greg’s wife Kate, played by Catherine Mulcahey of Wellsboro, has other plans.”
Gary Siegfried of Knoxville plays Tom, a dog owner who reads everything about dogs and their relationships with humans. Cody Losinger of Wellsboro plays Phyllis, a friend of Kate’s, and Leslie, Kate’s therapist.
Thomas Putnam, Hamilton-Gibson’s artistic director, also attended on Oct. 8.
“This comedy is a celebration of HG’s mission of ‘providing opportunities for people of all ages to enrich and empower their lives through community performing arts.’ It has a first-time main stage director, and two of the five actors are brand new to the stage--any stage, not just the HG stage,” said Putnam.
The audience is asked to wear masks into the theatre and during the performance.
No tickets will be sold at the door. Order tickets in advance at hgp.booktix.com or by calling 570-724-2079 with credit card information.