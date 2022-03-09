The Michelob Ultra Summer Stage at Tag’s welcomes Clint Black with special guests Neal McCoy and Little Texas Friday, June 10.
Clint Black surged to superstardom as part of the fabled Class of ‘89, reaching #1 with five consecutive singles from his triple-platinum debut Killin’ Time. He followed that with the triple-platinum Put Yourself in My Shoes and then a string of platinum and gold albums throughout the ‘90s. Black wrote or co-wrote every one of his more than three dozen chart hits, making him one of the most successful singer/songwriters of the modern era.
Along the way, Black has sold over 20 million records, earned more than a dozen gold and platinum awards in the U.S. and Canada including a Grammy, landed nearly two dozen major awards and nominations, and received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Neal McCoy has released 15 studio albums on various labels and has released 34 singles to country radio. In 1993 Neal McCoy broke through with the back-to-back number 1 singles “No Doubt About It” and “Wink” from his platinum-certified album No Doubt About It. His commercial success continued into the late 1990s with two more platinum albums and a gold album, as well as six more Top Ten hits. A seventh Top Ten hit, the number 10 “Billy’s Got His Beer Goggles On,” came in 2005 from his self-released That’s Life.
Little Texas is a multi-Grammy nominated band that currently consists of original members Del Gray (drums), Porter Howell (lead vocals/lead guitar), Dwayne O’Brien (vocals and rhythm guitars) and Duane Propes (bass and vocals). As part of the young country movement of the early ‘90s, Little Texas was responsible for shaking up the country music world with a new, energetic sound that fused the look and attitude of modern rock music with traditional country themes.
Tickets for this show go on sale March 11. A variety of ticket pricing options are available. Tickets are available at tagstickets.com, 800-650-TAGS or info@tagstickets.com.