I was in my office at the former Wellsboro High School gymnasium complex, preparing to go to study hall in the cafeteria. The bell rang to pass classes.
Student Meghan Henneman came in the entrance hall and asked if I’d heard what happened. I had not. She proceeded to tell me that one of the NYC Twin Towers was hit by a plane.
Trying to absorbed and process this information as I walked, I tried to make a plan of how to approach a room full of high school students. Music teacher Mr. Joe Palmetier and I discussed how to break the news to the students. We thought we should take attendance, then he would give the sobering news.
Originally I had planned to have the whole group sing “Happy Birthday” to the study hall monitor, Mrs. Kathy Hider. I find it interesting that, as a baby, Joe was one of the last children air-lifted from Saigon at the chaotic end of the war in Vietnam.
Anne B. McNaight