On April 2, Libertarian Liz Terwilliger announced her candidacy for Congress in the 12th District. Terwilliger has plans to promote sweeping changes in the district.
Her announcement speech emphasized key issues that she wants to address.
“Every time I turn around it seems there’s another behemoth legislative package being proposed or pushed through Congress, said Terwilliger. “Giant packages of legislation hiding untold overreach and spending in their hundreds of pages.”
Terwilliger bemoaned the pushes being considered by Congress, including expanding gun control, more lockdowns and other restrictions on liberty, using the past year’s pandemic as an excuse.
“Now there is talk of requiring vaccine passports,” terwilliger said. “Politicians love to use any emergency as an excuse to create more restrictive laws on all of us.”
The key to representing District 12 in Congress is transparency, she said.
“To me, transparency means knowing who’s behind a bill, the individuals and the special interests. It means knowing what’s in a bill before it is passed into law. It means clear, concise legislation on a single topic so that we, the people, know what’s being debated and are empowered to join the conversation,” Terwilliger said.
The candidate will focus on building community consensus through the district.
Readers can learn more about her positions at https://lizterwilligerforcongress.org/.