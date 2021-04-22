Wellsboro, PA (16901)

Today

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Widespread frost likely. Low near 30F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.