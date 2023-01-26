Crossroads Tavern, located in Morris at the intersection of Routes 287 and 414, held its annual Buck Contest again this year...but with a twist.
This year, Crossroads is looking to you — the community — to choose the winner(s) for the various prizes that will be awarded. Throughout this publication, you will find photos of all of this year’s 2022 entrants and their big bucks. Starting this Friday, Jan. 27, be sure to stop into the bar and cast your vote to nominate the winner(s) of the 2022 Buck Contest.
For more details and to cast your vote, make sure to stop in at Crossroads Tavern, 2030 Route 287, Morris, between now until mid-February. While you’re there, make sure to try the menu and have a couple cold drinks — you won’t be disappointed.