The Fitzgeralds are bringing their spectacular step dancing and fiddle playing to the Coolidge Theatre at the Deane Center for the Performing Arts at 104 Main St., Wellsboro at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 30.

This is the fifth show of the Wellsboro Community Concert Association’s 2021-2022 season.

The Fitzgeralds, including sisters Kerry and Julie and their brother Tom, are all champion fiddlers and award-winning step dancers who grew up in the Ottawa Valley in Ontario, Canada.

Their performance will feature high-energy fiddling and step dancing as well as original arrangements and compositions. The three will be joined for their show at Wellsboro by guitarist Kyle Waymouth.

Over time, Kerry, Julie and Tom have developed their art form to include various styles of fiddle music, including Celtic, jazz, bluegrass, French-Canadian and pop. They have also extended their dance routines to include other variations, such as tap and Irish dancing, both as part of Everything Fitz and then as The Fitzgeralds.

“Step dancing came first,” said Julie. “And then when we were around six or seven years old, we picked up instruments and started performing.” The instruments included, piano, fiddle, mandolin and guitar.

By the time, they were around nine years old, Kerry, Julie and Tom were part of Everything Fitz, their family band, which included their mother Pam Fitzgerald on piano, father Paddy on bass guitar and older brother, Pat on drums. In 2005, they began touring extensively, both nationally and internationally.

“Our parents are not performing as much anymore and neither is our brother Pat, a pedorthist who provides custom orthotics to people, including us, to protect their feet,” said Julie.

When the three siblings became the core group, the band’s name was changed to The Fitzgeralds.

The siblings continue to push boundaries by fusing traditional and modern styles of fiddle and dance to create their own sound and style. Their creativity and passion for experimentation have led them to compose original tunes and arrangements.

There will be lots of twists and turns during the show. “An audience favorite is when Tom sets up his bow so he can play three strings at the same time making it sound as if three people are playing,” Julie said. They have also mastered playing the fiddle while simultaneously performing a step-dance routine.

The Fitzgeralds have performed on tour with Natalie McMaster, Nathan Carter, Cherish the Ladies, StepCrew, Lunasa and more.

Children 12 and under are admitted free if accompanied by a paying adult.

To pre-purchase tickets, call 570-724-6220 or visit www.wellsborocca.org. For tickets at the door, arrive 15 minutes before the start of the show.