The Fourth of July in Mansfield will be a day full of fun for kids. Starting at 10 a.m. will be the Bike Decorating Contest sponsored by the Gate House Committee. Kids of all ages from Tioga County are invited to participate with anything that has wheels and is not motorized. Bikes, scooters, wagons and anything that rolls is welcome. Participants will compete either in age 0 through rising second graders, or rising third graders through rising seventh graders. The three categories for judging will be Most Patriotic, Most Colorful and Out Of This World. There will also be a Gate House Award; the judges choice for the best of all in each of the two age groups. Registration will be at 10 a.m. in front of Warren L. Miller Elementary School with judging to begin by approximately 10:20 a.m. After judging, contestants will be lead by a Mansfield Fire Truck the school to the Gate House for the award ceremony. All contestants are invited back in the afternoon to participate in the official fourth of July Parade. Parade line-up will be at 4 p.m. with the parade commencing at 5 p.m. Parents are welcome to walk the parade route with their participating kids.
The Mansfield Pool opens for a free swim for all from noon-4 p.m. The YMCA will also have a Kids Carnival on the green outside of the Y from 2 p.m.-4 p.m. There will be games and activities for all ages of kids.
New to the parade this year is the Pet Parade with Second Chance Animal Sanctuary joining in the fun. Everyone is invited to walk or carry their favorite pets in the parade. All pets are welcome and must walk on a leash or be in a carrier which could even ride in a wagon. Registration and line-up for the pet parade begins at 4 p.m. in Smythe Park, with the parade commencing at 5 p.m.
Have your kids decorate their bike, swim at the town pool, play games at the YMCA and be a part of the official fourth of July parade – all for free. If you have any questions or ideas for the celebrations contact the Mansfield Chamber of Commerce at 570-662-3442 or email info@mansfield.org.