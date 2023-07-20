Get ready to celebrate the holiday spirit in the heat of summer as the Bradford County Regional Arts Council presents a special Christmas in July event.
Jim Carrey’s “The Grinch” will be shown on Tuesday, July 25 at 10 a.m. at the Sayre Theatre and Thursday, July 27 at 1 p.m. at the Keystone Theatre for the BCRAC’s Christmas in July.
Before the showing of “The Grinch,” everyone will have the opportunity to meet and take photos with the iconic green character.
“We’re excited to have him here,” said Garofalo, “he’s performed by a local comedian and BCRAC Board member Jason Gowin, and he’s absolutely hilarious. It’s going to be a really fun afternoon!”
The concession stand will be serving holiday cookies, so don your favorite holiday garb and immerse yourself in the Christmas spirit. It’s a way to enjoy the magic of the season during summer.
For more information, contact the Arts Council at info@bcrac.org or call 570-268-2787.