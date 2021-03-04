Work on the renovation of our rooms at the back of our museum building is coming to completion, and we are very excited about moving our library and archives into the new space in Mansfield. This will make it easier for researchers to use our resources.
We want to give special thanks to several businesses that have worked with us and that have provided free or discounted materials or services: Matt Neal Construction, Bohart Heating & Plumbing, Lowe’s and Joe Tice Excavating.
Also, we wish to thank the volunteers who worked on the project in stripping out the old lath and plaster and painting the new walls: James Davies, Mary Robinson-Slabey, Denny Murray, Zach and Steve McCloskey.
We hope this coming spring and summer will see a reduction in the COVID virus and allow us to be open as before.