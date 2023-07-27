The hunt for the Totally Ninja Raccoons at 30 participating businesses in the Wellsboro area ends this Saturday, July 29. By 6 p.m. that night, all participants must turn in their passports at From My Shelf Books & Gifts at 7 East Avenue in Wellsboro to be eligible for prizes.
Among the prizes are $100 in cash, gift certificates and items donated by participating businesses, and Wellsboro Chamber Dollars.
The names of the winners will be drawn on Tuesday, Aug. 1 and posted on the From My Shelf Books & Gifts Facebook page. “We will draw for prizes on Aug. 1 but it won’t be done live as it has been in the past,” said Kasey Coolidge, manager of From My Shelf Books & Gifts. “Those who win will be notified by phone. That’s why it is important searchers include their phone number on their passports.”
The hunt is based on author Kevin Coolidge’s “Totally Ninja Raccoon” action series for 7 to 10-year-old reluctant readers about three raccoon brothers who become ninjas. The search for the three brothers started at 9 a.m. on July 1.
The hunt gives both locals and tourists of all ages an opportunity to play. Each participating business has free passports listing all businesses where searchers can find the Ninja Raccoons. When a customer spots the raccoons, the business will stamp or sign his or her passport. “At each place the Totally Ninja Raccoons are found, the searcher’s passport must be signed or stamped in order for his or her tickets to be placed in the prize jar,” said Kasey.
For more information about the hunt, call the bookstore at 570-724-5793.