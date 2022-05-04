Two women and three men are playing the five characters in the Molly Smith Metzler comedy “The May Queen.”
Performances will be in the Warehouse Theatre at 3 Central Ave., Wellsboro at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, May 20 and 21 and May 27 and 28 and at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 22.
With smart and often very funny dialogue and extremely likable characters, “The May Queen” is a past-meets-present mix of “Mean Girls” and “The Office” where the adolescent drama of high school is infused into the fractured pace of the cubicle world.
The play is the story of Jen Nash, former high school May Queen. She returns to her hometown after circumstances force her to take a job as an office temp at the local insurance agency and what happens when she begins working with some of her former classmates.
Not only does Jen have to contend with the perceptions of her coworkers, David Lund and Gail Gillespie, who remember her vividly from their high school days — or think they do — but also with Mike Petracca, who, as a senior, had nominated Jen to be the 1999 May Queen and is now fixated on reconnecting with her.
For the HG production, Vince Nance of Mansfield is playing Mike with Jennifer Purnell as Gail and Brett Maynard as David. In the role of Nicole, the obnoxiously condescending and underqualified boss, is Christie Howe. Purnell, Maynard and Howe are all from Wellsboro.
“I first saw ‘The May Queen’ at the Geva Theatre in Rochester, N.Y. a few years before the pandemic and was blown away,” said Thomas Putnam who is directing the HG production. “Each of the characters is unique and Metzler has a remarkable ability to reveal character with just a few words of dialogue.It’s fascinating.”
Order tickets at hgp.booktix.com or call 570-724-2079 with credit card information.