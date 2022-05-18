'The May Queen' opens Friday

Opening night for Hamilton-Gibson’s production of “The May Queen” is this Friday, May 20 at 7:30 p.m. in the Warehouse Theatre at 3 Central Avenue in Wellsboro. A reception with food will follow in the Warehouse Gallery.

Performances will also be at 7:30 p.m. this Saturday, May 21 and at 2:30 p.m. this Sunday, May 22 as well as at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 27 and 28.

“The May Queen” runs for 90 minutes with no intermission.

For this play, the Warehouse Theatre is configured with the action of the play in an office pod between two sets of audience members.

“There’s a story here — sort of a mystery — and we’re led through the plot step-by-step, with clues being dropped along the way,” said Director Thomas Putnam. “The audience should play close attention or they may miss a clue or two.”

Described as a comedy, it is more of a dramedy – a mix of comedy and drama, according to Putnam.

Among the questions award-winning playwright Molly Smith Metzler’s clever, intriguing show explores are these: Would you like to go back to high school? Are you the same person you were then? Have you lost track of a former flame? Were you popular in high school, a star athlete, a cheerleader or were you a nerd or a wallflower? Have you ever done anything you regretted? Do references to high school make your skin crawl?

“The May Queen” is the story of Jen Nash. After 15 years, the former high school May Queen returns to her hometown when circumstances force her to take a job as an office temp at the local insurance agency. There, she begins working with some of her former classmates from high school.

As the play progresses, each character’s tightly wound, closely guarded personal history gradually intersects with the others, until they crash and unravel as dark secrets are revealed.

Metzler expertly establishes the discrepancies between the individual’s internal reality and others’ external judgments, and the ultimate revelation about the true nature of Jen and Mike’s complicated connection makes for a devastating, but hopeful conclusion.

For the HG production, Emily Cornell of Wellsboro plays Jen and Vince Nance of Mansfield is Mike. Portraying Gail is Jennifer Purnell and Brett Maynard is Dave. In the role of Nicole, the obnoxiously condescending and underqualified boss is Christie Howe. Purnell, Maynard and Howe are all from Wellsboro.

Order tickets in advance at hgp.booktix.com or by calling the HG office at 570-724-2079 with credit card information.