Hamilton-Gibson Productions, the community theatre arts group based in Wellsboro, is seeking individuals interested in participating in the upcoming in-person production of “Dead Man’s Cell Phone” as the stage manager or as members of the back stage running crew.
“No experience is required to be stage manager or a member of the backstage running crew,” said Thomas Putnam, Hamilton-Gibson artistic director. “We will train individuals who are interested in learning.”
The stage manager will be responsible for communicating with and organizing those involved with “Dead Man’s Cell Phone” to ensure the smooth running of the production, from rehearsals that will begin at the end of April, to performances on June 4, 5, 6, 11, 12 and 13, and after the performances end.
Needed for the backstage running crew are an assistant stage manager, props manager, sound and lighting technicians, people to create and move scenery, and to make and/or mend costumes. Backstage crew members must also be able to attend technical rehearsals held in the Warehouse Theatre.
Anyone interested in learning the craft and skills needed to mount a staged production are encouraged to contact Hamilton-Gibson for details by calling 570-724-2079 or emailing hamgib@gmail.com.