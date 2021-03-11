As of Monday, March 8, Kacy Hagan reported that $6,700 had been raised toward the public phase goal of $10,000 for the Stephen Worthington Memorial Theatre Technology Fund campaign.
“We still need to raise about $3,300 more,” said Hagan, the chair of the HG Fundraising Committee, which is responsible for the public phase. “It would be fantastic if we could exceed the overall campaign goal of $50,000. We welcome and appreciate donations of any amount.”
During the campaign’s silent phase, $41,000 has been raised in pledges and cash donations made by corporations and individuals.
The seven-day public fundraiser began on March 5, Worthington’s birthday, and is being conducted on Hamilton-Gibson’s Facebook page and website. A daily notice about the campaign’s progress is posted along with a different short video to highlight Worthington’s involvement with the community theatre arts group.
“We are not certain whether we will need to extend the public phase of the campaign but if we don’t reach our goal, we probably will,” said Hagan.
The money will allow Hamilton-Gibson Productions to purchase much-needed high-tech equipment to upgrade the sound and lighting systems at the Warehouse Theatre in Wellsboro.
Worthington was 55 years old when he died on Nov. 26, 2016. On the day he died, Worthington texted HG Artistic director Thomas Putnam that he had completed the plan to upgrade the sound and lighting systems in the Warehouse Theatre. HG plans to bring that dream to fruition.
To donate or for more information, visit the HG Facebook page or website (www.hamiltongibson.org) or call 570-724-2079 or emailhamgib@gmail.com.