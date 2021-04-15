If you have a Norway spruce you’ve probably seen it: green, seemingly healthy branch tips three to six inches long carpeted all over the ground under your tree.
I’ve had a number of customers this year call me to investigate this unusual phenomena.
At first I thought, is it a fungus or tip blight, affecting last year’s buds causing them to drop? Possible, but the branch tips would not look healthy.
Could it be an insect like spruce gall adelgid? No, because it’s missing some of the obvious signs.
One source I consulted even blamed it on pollution. But why would pollution affect the tips exclusively? None of these answers satisfied me.
After seeing this on a number of properties, I connected with Penn State Extension to fill in the gaps. The answer? Squirrels. The thought had previously crossed my mind, but it seemed so silly that I didn’t look into it.
Like deer who eat bark when normal sources of food are difficult to find during winter, squirrels also venture into less desirable culinary fare during the cold months. This particular winter was so long and cold that the problem seemed more acute.
Essentially, a squirrel will first prune off the branch tip, munch on the previous years’ bud, then discard it on the ground where they pile up. The buds are quite small so one squirrel can do considerable damage over the course of a month.
Thankfully, unless the tree is already in decline, a squirrel will not do major harm your tree. If you would like to remedy the problem, you can try trapping them or providing alternative, more tasty culinary options such as nuts, corn or sunflower seeds.
But if you like squirrel soup, Winchester and Remington also manufacture products to effectively deal with the problem.