Today

Sun and clouds mixed. High 79F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 60F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 82F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.