With the submission of nomination papers to the Tioga County Elections Office last week, Osceola resident and third-party candidate Alan R. (Bob) Goodrich officially entered the race for county commissioner. He is a member of the Constitution Party, recognized nationally and in all 50 states.
“Both the timeline and the requirements for minor party candidates are different,” Goodrich explained. “My timeline has been different, and the requirements have been somewhat greater. This means that while I had shared my intentions to run, the path for my candidacy was not final until last week.”
Goodrich considers himself a lifelong Tioga County native. Six generations of Goodriches are buried in the Nelson, Elkland and Osceola cemeteries.
He served in the U.S. Army for 25 years, retiring as a lieutenant colonel and moving back to the county in 2006. He has combat tours in Operation Desert Storm and Operation Iraqi Freedom. He is active in the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Sons of the American Legion.
Additionally, he serves on the Tioga-Bradford County Housing Authority, Coates Heritage House (Elkland), the Greater Valley Ministerium, the Valley Youth Initiative and is a supervisor in Osceola Township. He is the principal of Wesley Academy, a private Christian school in Elkland.
In running for county commissioner, Goodrich declares that he has no preconceived notions. He has attended the country commissioner meetings on a regular basis for the past two years to learn about the county and the responsibilities of the commissioners.
“There is no need to change the systems and programs that are working,” he said. “However, we should always be looking for ways to be more efficient and proactive. While I’m not necessarily a status-quo kind of guy, there needs to be a reason for change. Change for the sake of change is not good.”
Goodrich wants to ensure that the commissioners look after the interests of the entire county. Furthermore, he has expressed concern over “career politicians.”
“As I speak, we [Pennsylvania] do not have a budget in place; if this is what professional, career politicians have to offer, then we should reconsider who we send to Harrisburg and Washington, D.C.,” Goodrich said.
Property taxes and the need for a vo-tech are concerns. “I understand that drugs are a problem and there is a need for mental health intervention. However, I believe that we can help our young people by providing vocational-technical training,” he said. “Providing them with skills and helping them find meaningful work in the county will help reduce the costs incurred by the drug usage and increase. While education is not a direct responsibility of the commissioners, I believe that we should leverage the possibility of a vo-tech.”
He attributes his military experiences for preparing him for the campaign and the skills needed for commissioner.
“I have had some great commanders who invested in me,” he said. “I’ve had the benefit of my military experiences, and intend to use them for the betterment of the county.”
The election to determine the three county commissioners is Tuesday, Nov. 7.