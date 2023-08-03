The Perseids meteor shower lasts for several weeks in late July and early August. This year the peak is early on the morning of Aug. 13. This is one of the top three regular northern hemisphere meteor showers, often displaying 60 or more meteors per hour at peak times. Of these meteor showers, the Perseids is the only one that occurs during warm weather.
The Perseid meteors are dust from a comet named 109P/Swift-Tuttle. This is a periodic comet, like Halley, but with a longer orbital period of 133 years. Its path crosses the orbit of the earth, and it is when the earth crosses that orbit that we get a meteor shower from the dust populating the comet’s orbital path.
Most of the meteors you’ll see are the size of a grain of sand, with occasional ones somewhat larger — perhaps as large as marbles. The speed of these particles in their orbit plus the speed of the earth around the sun combine to give them a velocity of about 36 miles per second when they strike the earth’s atmosphere. This generates a relatively large amount of heat from friction as the particle slows, causing them to glow brightly before disintegrating and disappearing.
The critical factors for seeing many meteors are clear weather, lack of a bright moon above the horizon and a location far from artificial lighting. August is one of the clearest months of the year for the Pennsylvania Wilds region. In 2023, the moon is close to new at the Perseids peak on the night of Aug. 12-13, which is ideal. The moon rises at about 3 a.m. on the morning of Aug. 13, but is only about 7% illuminated. Its thin crescent contributes only a small amount of to the night sky when above the horizon. Morning twilight begins around 4:30 a.m.
The time of the shower’s peak is roughly 4 a.m. Note that the peak night is also on a weekend, occurring early on Sunday morning.
The prime time for observing most meteor showers is after local midnight. Note that during daylight saving time, local midnight is actually around 1 a.m. Observing from then until twilight on the peak night will show the most meteors, assuming good weather. If you are observing earlier in the night, it would be important to have a low northern horizon — free of obstructions. The meteors typically seen earlier are much lower in the sky — generally in the north-northeast. While fewer in number, they often are bright and fast as they graze through the upper atmosphere.
You’ll want to observe under dark skies, away from sources of artificial light. Try to observe from a location with few obstructions to the horizon in the north and east if possible. Known dark sky locations like Cherry Springs State Park are a great choice, but there are other fine locations which are nearly as good.
My meteor observing equipment is simple, consisting of a zero-gravity outdoor chair, a blanket, a dim red flashlight and a notepad. For the Perseids, I arrange my chair to face northeast, fully reclined. Even though it is summer, sitting still after midnight for me still requires a blanket. I will often record how many meteors I see in each hour — more for curiosity-sake than for any reporting purpose.
One of my biggest problems with observing meteors in a comfortable chair is falling asleep. Listening to music or an audiobook often helps keep me awake. Allow time for your eyes to fully adapt—this can take a half-hour or more in dark conditions.
Most meteors you will see will be quite faint and appear white to your eyes. Occasionally you will see a brighter one that will show color, most typically green. Rarely they will turn yellow if they survive into the lower atmosphere before disintegrating. Some brighter meteors will display a train of glowing gas for seconds afterward.
If you see a very bright meteor — brighter than the planet Venus was in the evening sky — it is a fireball. If you see a bright one that explodes with a flash at the end, that is a bolide. The American Meteor Society wants reports of these types of meteors. See their website at amsmeteors.org/fireballs for details.